Covid: 98.1% of new cases today (Nov 9) in categories one, two — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Of the 5,403 new Covid-19 daily cases reported today, 98.1 percent (5,301 cases) are in categories one and two, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

The remaining 1.9 percent or 102 cases were in categories three, four and five, he added.

“There were 545 patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 270 of them requiring respiratory assistance. Twenty-five of the cases reported today were imported,” he said in a statement today.

He pointed out that there were 5,311 Covid-19 recoveries reported today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 2,425,054.

He said five new clusters were identified today in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak, with four of them involving workplaces and one a higher educational institution.

Detailed information about the current situation of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia will be uploaded on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data would be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama