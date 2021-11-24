Covid: 98.2% of new cases in categories one, two

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 98.2 per cent or 5,654 of the 5,755 new Covid-19 daily cases reported today are in categories one (asymptomatic) and two (mild symptoms).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said 101 cases or 1.8 percent, meanwhile, were in categories three, four and five (having pneumonia, requiring oxygen supplementation and on ventilators).

He said the total number of infections in the country now stood at 2,602,835, with today’s figure a slight increase compared to yesterday’s 5,594 cases.

“A total of 506 cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 270 of them requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that eight new clusters were identified today, taking the total number of active clusters to 234.

He pointed out that the country’s infectivity rate or R-Naught (Rt) now stood at 1.0, with Putrajaya recording the highest Rt at 1.14 while Labuan recorded an Rt of zero.

Detailed information on the Covid-19 situation in the country will be uploaded on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data will be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama