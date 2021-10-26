Covid: 98.3% of 5,726 new cases in categories one and two — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 98.3 percent of the 5,726 new Covid-19 cases reported today were categories one and two patients, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

In a statement, he said categories one and two patients accounted for 5,629 cases while 97 cases or 1.7 percent were in categories three, four and five.

Covid-19 is a five-category disease with category five being the most severe.

“This brings the cumulative cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia to 2,442,224. For the daily cases, 15 were imported and 5,711 local infections.

“A total of 5,607 recoveries were recorded today, raising the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 2,340,390. Apart from this, 598 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 308 requiring ventilators,“ he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham also said seven new clusters were identified, with five at the workplace, and one each in the community and higher education institution.

He said the infectivity rate or Rt for the whole country was 0.89, with Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan registering the highest value of 0.99 and Labuan the only state with zero Rt.

Detailed information on the country’s Covid-19 situation will be uploaded on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my

The data is updated at midnight daily. — Bernama