Covid: 99% of new cases Saturday in categories 1 and 2 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 99 per cent, or 5,089 out of 5,139 Covid-19 cases reported today, comprise patients from categories one and two, while one per cent, or 50 cases, involve those in categories three, four and five.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said this brought the cumulative number of cases to 2,861,069 as of 12 noon today.

Malaysia continued to record an upward trend of new Covid-19 cases, and first reported a figure of over 5,000 on Thursday (Jan 27) at 5,439, followed by 5,522 cases yesterday. The last time the country reported over 5,000 cases was on Dec 10 last year.

“Out of 5,139 cases, 226 are imported cases and 4,913 are local transmissions, while those requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are 119 cases, with 69 of them needing respiratory assistance,” he said in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation today.

He said a total of 3,767 recovered cases were reported, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries thus far to 2,777,715.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that five new clusters were recorded, with 291 clusters still active thus far, while the Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) in the country was at 1.15, with Negeri Sembilan and Kedah each recording the highest Rt value of 1.19 as of yesterday. — Bernama