Covid: 99.13% of new cases yesterday in categories one, two

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 7,739 new Covid-19 cases yesterday with 99.13 per cent of them being categories one and two, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

Of the total he said, 67 cases or 0.87 per cent were in categories three, four and five with 24 cases involving unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, 16 cases had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine but have not received the booster dose and 27 cases had received the booster dose.

“The additional new cases yesterday brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 4,333,557. Two new clusters were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of active clusters to 126,” he said in a statement here today.

He said 427 Covid-19 cases were admitted to the hospital yesterday of which 187 cases (43.8 per cent) were in categories three, four and five, while the remaining 240 cases (56.2 per cent) were in categories one and two.

The number of recoveries yesterday also exceeded the number of new cases when 19,049 recovered cases were reported bringing the cumulative total to 4,163,777.

On the usage of health facilities dedicated for Covid-19 cases, he said bed occupancy for critical or Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases at Putrajaya was at 100 per cent, while Selangor was at 52 per cent.

Bed usage at Low Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) nationwide was below 50 per cent.

The national Covid-19 infectivity rate or Rt value yesterday was 0.84, with Selangor still registering the highest at 0.92 and Kelantan the lowest at 0.66, he added. - Bernama