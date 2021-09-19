Covid: 99.74% of 2,707 new infections in Sarawak either asymptomatic or mild cases

KUCHING: A total of 99.74 percent of the 2,707 new Covid-19 infections in Sarawak today were asymptomatic and mild cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The Sarawak SDMC said in a statement that, of the new cases, 1,788 cases were in Category One (no symptoms); 912 in Category Two (mild symptoms), one in Category Three (lung infections), two in Category Four (requiring oxygen) and four in Category Five (requiring ventilator).

“With the increased number of new cases, the cumulative infections in the state is now at 179,788,” it added.

Sarawak also recorded 20 fatalities today, taking the death toll to 689.

All the victims today were aged between 45 and 97 and had a chronic medical history, like high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease.

The SDMC also declared a new cluster in Jalan Taman Raja involving workers at an eatery, with 24 out of 151 individuals screened testing positive for Covid-19. — Bernama