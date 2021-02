SIBU: A Covid-19 pandemic Active Case Detection (ACD) operation will be carried out among residents in Zone 7 Tiong Hua here as early as next week.

Sibu division Disaster Management Committee (DMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the operation follows a rise in Covid-19 cases in the area recently.

He added that a discussion between the Sibu DMC and a private hospital in the area had taken place to determine the best method of tracing residents who have yet to undergo Covid-19 screening tests, adding that the authorities would also determine an effective method to locate those residents.

“We will implement (the ACD) so that they (the residents) can come to the nearest hospital located in Zone 7.

“We will conduct it at the hospital and not prepare a specific place like previously. It will be convenient for them,” he told reporters after launching the Sibu Phase 1 Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Lanang Health Clinic here, today.

He said this when asked about the steps the state government would take to track down residents in the area who still refused to undergo Covid-9 screening tests although a similar ACD operation had been conducted at the multi-storey parking lot of the Sibu municipal building recently. -Bernama