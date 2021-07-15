Covid: Almost 80% KL residents have received both doses of vaccine jabs

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa is confident that Kuala Lumpur will achieve herd immunity as early as next month now that almost 80 percent of the capital’s residents have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

“Now, it is time for us to seek out those who have been left behind, such as the poor and homeless, for vaccination,” he told reporters after observing the first-day operations of Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons here today.

Annuar also said that a meeting would be held with all Federal Territories MPs tomorrow to discuss Kuala Lumpur’s plans after achieving herd immunity.

“We want to discuss and get their views on how to reopen Kuala Lumpur after achieving herd immunity,” he said.

Regarding Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons, he said it offered six main components, Prihatin Kitchen; Food Bank; Prihatin Accommodation; Prihatin Mental Health Services; Prihatin Vaccination Services; and Jejak Prihatin operations centre in line with the Wilayah Cakna and Wilayah Prihatin concepts to help the people in a more proactive way. — Bernama