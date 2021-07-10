Covid: Another new cluster detected in Sarawak

KUCHING: A new Covid-19 cluster was detected in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 100.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that the Sungai Setajam Cluster is a community cluster involving a longhouse in Sungai Setajam, Jalan Bulat in the Sarikei district.

“A total of 184 individuals were screened, and 75 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 including the index case, while 109 individuals were found to be negative,” said JPBN in a statement today.

A total of 352 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in Sarawak today.

JPBN also decided to implement the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in two localities, in Bintulu and Meradong districts.

The Workers’ Quarters, Ladang Sebubu, Jalan Persisir in Bintulu, has been placed under the EMCO from yesterday until July 22, and Rumah Panjang Rantie, Ulu Strass, Bintangor in Meradong, from today until July 26. — Bernama