Covid: be responsible tourists, comply with SOP — Nancy

KUCHING: Malaysians have been reminded to be responsible tourists by abiding with the standard operating procedure stipulated for the sector.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the matter is not only important in combating the spread of Covid-19 infection but it is also to ensure the tourism industry can continue.

“We (tourists and industry practitioners) should cooperate so that the local tourism and culture industry need not face closure of such activities.

“The closure of tourism activities has negative impacts on the economic chain of those involved as well as the country in general,” she said in speech at a Prihatin Malaysia event in Simunjan about 80 kilometres from here, today.

On March 10, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government allowed cross-state tourism among states under Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in the targeted tourism bubble.

Ismail Sabri said these activities are however subject to tight SOP including the need to go through tour agencies registered under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

Meanwhile, Nancy called on Malaysians to take the opportunity to go on domestic tours with the relaxation of restrictions.

“I believe there are many attractive destinations in the country which we have not fully explored. There are various arts and culture activities which we could learn to appreciate,” she said. — Bernama