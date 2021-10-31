Covid: Booster shots to be prioritised for personnel in upcoming state polls - Mazlan

KOTA BHARU: More than 10,000 police personnel who will be on duty in the state elections in Melaka and the Sarawak state polls expected to be held soon, will be given priority to receive Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, says Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (pix).

He said although there had been no directives on the matter, the police had made an application to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for the purpose on Oct 26.

“For this booster dose, we will focus on personnel in contingents where state elections are expected to be held first,“ he told reporters after the handover ceremony of 23 Toyota Hilux GS Cargo vehicles and 11 Go Auto Higer Ace vans at the Kelantan police headquarters here today.

Also present were Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat and his deputy, Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun, GO Auto Group executive director Datuk SM Azli Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin, and Bukit Aman Logistics Department principal assistant director of transport, SAC Adnan Ahmad.

Commenting further, Mazlan said the dose was important for personnel working in the field, as they would have to face various situations while on duty.

He said there were about 3,700 personnel in Melaka and 7,000 in Sarawak at present.

“Nationwide, there are more than 120,000 personnel. Currently, we are still waiting for a decision from the MOH on the vaccine, and will wait to see if there are further instructions.

Commenting on the handing over of vehicles today, Mazlan said 400 such vehicles were handed over to various contingents nationwide, at a cost of RM62,784,600, which included training.- Bernama