Covid: Bukit Bayas cluster in Terengganu due to interstate travel

KUALA TERENGGANU: Interstate travel has been identified as the main cause of the Bukit Bayas Cluster in Terengganu, said state health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

She said to date, 48 individuals were confirmed positive with Covid-19 and 954 close contacts have been detected since the cluster was reported on March 8, which involved five districts, namely Kuala Terengganu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Nerus and Marang.

“Family close contacts have infected workplace close contacts and eventually infected social close contacts. Even jogging and golfing friends were also infected. Do not underestimate Covid-19 infectivity.

“Look at the amount of control that needs to be done. We will conduct containment activities as long as we can. We don’t want this cluster to become like the Kebor Air Cluster which takes a long time to recover,” she said in a statement that was uploaded on her Facebook account today.

Dr Nor Azimi said each time a new cluster was detected, health personnel have to work extra hard and as fast as they can to trace the cases and close contacts, before they can conduct screening tests, provide treatments and isolate those involved.

“Let them rest for a while,” she said.

The Bukit Bayas Cluster is a community cluster involving areas in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu; Johor Bahru, Johor and Petaling, Selangor, with the index case being a 28-year-old local woman who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 3, following a symptomatic screening. — Bernama