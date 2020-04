JOHOR BARU: Concerned about the safety and comfort of frontliners, the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) has taken the initiative to upgrade its Covid-19 screening centre, also known as the ‘Covid Camp’.

HSI Emergency and Trauma Department head Dr Maryam Sumaiya Ahmad Termizi said through the initiative which was also carried out to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection for healthcare workers, the centre has been transformed from using canvas tent previously to air-conditioned tent.

She said the centre which was the brainchild of HSI doctors, assistant medical officers as well as public relations officers was built in collaboration with various parties including non-governmental organisations and corporate companies.

“The risk of infection can be reduced if we keep a safe distance with patients. The setting up of a separate air-conditioned tent can also help reduce the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and provide comfort the personnel.

“Previously, our personnel would sweat excessively when wearing the PPE but now they feel more comfortable and it has also helped boost their morale,” she told Bernama here today.

Maryam Sumaiya who has been serving at HSI since 2014 however, said that those health personnel were still required to work outside the tent to take samples of patients especially children.

She said previously, patients had to undergo screening at the Emergency Department of the hospital which was usually congested.

Maryam Sumaiya said the centre is also equipped with other facilities such as prayer rooms and toilets for the healthcare personnel as well as patients. — Bernama