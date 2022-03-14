Covid cases in Sarawak back to three digits

KUCHING: The number of COVID-19 daily cases in Sarawak is back to three digits, with 965 recorded today compared to 1,354 yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that from the total number of cases reported today, only 14 cases were of lung infection that required oxygen and ventilator support.

Kuching district recorded the highest number of cases at 446, followed by Miri (133) and Sibu (75).

“The increase in new cases today has brought the cumulative number in Sarawak to 279,596,” JPBN said.

Four deaths from COVID-19 infection were also reported in Sarawak today. - Bernama