Covid casualties

PETALING JAYA: If there is one person who has witnessed the worst of the economic impact of Covid-19, it is Pandan Indah state assemblyman Izham Hashim.

“I used to get one or two persons coming to our community service centre every six months to ask for help because they faced financial difficulties,” he told theSun recently.

“But since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March, we have had more than three persons coming in to beg for help every month,” he said.

Constituents in Pandan Indah account for a large proportion of the urban poor.

“Most are petty traders and hawkers and for every day that they don’t work, they don’t get paid.”

Izham said a significant number of them have seen their income dwindle to almost nothing, leaving them unable to even pay utility bills, much less the rent.

Unfortunately, the problem is not confined to Pandan Indah. There have been many reports of families being evicted from their homes because they were no longer able to pay the rent.

A family of five was found “living” at the Awan Besar highway rest stop along the Shah Alam Expressway after being evicted from their rented property, according to a recent report by news portal Malaysiakini.

Last week, The Borneo Post reported that a family from Bintulu was found sleeping on a five-foot-way at a row of shops in Miri Times Square.

The husband and wife had failed to land jobs as labourers, and after the bus fare home, they did not have any money left for food.

The situation is dire. Almost 100,000 people have already lost their jobs this year. The unemployment rate hit a high of 5.3% in April, up from 3.9% in March.

In response, the government has launched various initiatives to help those most badly affected by the economic fallout of Covid-19, but many still fall through the cracks.

While the Welfare Department does not have any data on such cases, the growing lines at soup kitchens is a telling sign.

Volunteers at Kembara Kitchen, a social enterprise that focuses on feeding the homeless, have reported an increasing number of families being evicted for failure to pay the rent.

Its co-founder William Cheah said job offers for many have fallen through and savings have dried up.

Pertiwi Soup Kitchen founder Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid said her organisation has begun to distribute food twice a day in the hope that her regular “street clients” will be motivated enough to look for jobs.

“But for now, the priority is to ensure that they do not go hungry,” she said.

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran believes that there should be a social safety net so that no Malaysian becomes homeless.

However, even getting a home under the Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR), or people’s housing programme, can prove impossible for some.

Rajiv cited the case of a couple with a 10-year-old daughter whose application for a house under the programme was rejected only because the wife is a foreigner.

“The authorities failed to see that the child was born and raised in Malaysia and the family is essentially Malaysian,” he said.

As Cheah pointed out, more can be done.

“For instance, there are many abandoned flats in the city. These can be converted into halfway homes for the homeless. If only there is the will to start such as initiative.”