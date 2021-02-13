Covid: Closure of Sibu Central Market extended to Feb 19

SIBU: The closure of Sibu Central Market, initially scheduled to end tomorrow will be extended until Feb 19 following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases there.

Sibu Municipal Council (MPS) chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh said the decision was made following a report received from the Sibu Division Health Office over the matter.

“Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of traders and the general public.

“All traders at the Sibu Central Market are also advised to undergo Covid-19 screening tests and the Health Ministry’s drive-through swab test facility at the Sarawak state library building here,” he said in statement today.

Ting said the decision on the resumption of operations at the market will be made after taking into account the traders’ Covid-19 test results.

The Sibu Central Market which has over 1,100 retail spaces was closed from Feb 2 to 3 and from Feb 8 to 14 due for the same reason. -Bernama