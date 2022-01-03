Covid: Daily cases continue to drop in Sarawak

KUCHING: New COVID-19 cases in Sarawak have continued their downward trend with just 12 cases reported today.

In a statement, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said, however, another death due to the disease was recorded today, involving a 78-year-old man.

Daily cases have dropped to double digits since Dec 4, and of the new infections reported today, none required ventilators, one needed supplemental oxygen, two cases involved lung infection and nine cases had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

Bintulu recorded four new cases, followed by Lawas and Kapit with two cases each, and Miri, Kuching, Samarahan and Bau with one case each. No new cases were reported in the 34 other districts in the state. - Bernama