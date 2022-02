KUCHING: The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Sarawak has risen to three digits, with 128 new cases reported today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that all the cases were either asymptomatic or mild symptoms.

On Feb 5, Sarawak had only 42 daily cases and the figure rose to 58 on Feb 6 and 84 on Feb 7.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in Sarawak now stands at 253,216. - Bernama