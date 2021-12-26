Covid: Daily new cases fall under 3,000 today (Dec 26)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases today dipped below the 3,000 mark, with 2,778 cases recorded, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 2,741,179.

The last time Malaysia recorded less than 3,000 Covid-19 cases in a day was on Dec 20, with 2,589 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said out of today’s total, 2,718 were category one and two cases, with the remainder being category three, four and five cases.

“There were 129 import cases and 2,649 local cases, while 306 cases required intensive care treatment, with 170 on respiratory support,” he said in a statement today.

He also said two more new clusters were detected, bringing the total of clusters still active to 218, while the national infectivity rate was 0.88 as of yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 418 Covid-19 cases were detected among flood evacuees with one case at a relief centre as of 3 pm.

According to him, 193 infectious disease cases were also found among flood evacuees, 94 of them being acute respiratory infection cases, skin disease (67), acute gastroenteritis (30) and a single case of hand, foot and mouth disease and conjunctivitis each. — Bernama