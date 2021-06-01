Covid: Death toll in Sarawak reaches 300

KUCHING: A 27-year-old woman died from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in Sarawak to 300.

The local woman was among six fatal cases reported by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) today.

In a statement, it said the woman had sought initial treatment at a private hospital in Sibu after having symptoms of cough and breathing difficulty, and was detected to be positive for Covid-19 on May 29 through a rapid molecular test.

“The case was then referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment but her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed to have died on May 31. The patient had comorbidity of asthma,” it added.

The five other fatalities were recorded in Bintulu Hospital, Mukah Hospital, Sibu Hospital, Serian Hospital and Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, besides 703 new cases of infection across the state, bringing the cumulative number to 48,032 so far.

JPBN also announced 10 localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) involving four in Bintulu and two each in Samarahan, Mukah and Asajaya.

In Bintulu, the EMCO is enforced from May 29-June 11 on a rented home above the DD Mart in Sungai Plan and workers’ quarters in Almabumi Plantation, Ladang Bukit, Ulu Sebauh, and at the Foreign Lodge, Block E9 and Local Lodge LL4, Samalaju Industrial Park from May 30-June 12.

In Samarahan, the EMCO is enforced from May 28-June 10 at Kampung Sindang Baru and in Kampung Stakan Melayu from June 2-15 while in Mukah, it involves Kampung Bunut and Undum Anak Anchih longhouse in Sungai Duan from June 3-16.

The EMCO in Kampung Tanjung Kelaso, Asajaya is from May 28-June 10 and in Kampung Darat, Gerigat, Kabong from June 2-15.

JPBN also announced extension of the EMCO at the Tiut anak Usit longhouse, Sungai Setulan and the coastal road of Kuala Tatau in Tatau district until June 12 , Resa Empelanjau longhouse in Lingga, Sri Aman until June 14 and Wun anak Ering longhouse in Tanjung Manis until June 16. — Bernama