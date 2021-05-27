Covid: eight private clinics, one hospital in Kelantan allowed to administer vaccine

KOTA BHARU: Eight private clinics and a private hospital have been allowed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to carry out vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.

Kelantan State Health director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the clinics involved are Klinik Ehsan, Klinik Dr Azhar, Klinik Dr Firdaus, Poliklinik Optima, Klinik Ummah, Klinik Perdana Tendong, Klinik Premier in Tanjong Chat, here, and in Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh while the private hospital is the Kota Bharu Medical Centre (KBMC).

“Six of the clinics have been providing the vaccination since May 18 while the other two clinics and the hospital will do so on June 1.

“However, what is important is that individuals who wish to be vaccinated at these clinics or at the private hospital should first register through my MySejahtera to facilitate the process,“ he said when contacted today.

Dr Zaini said all the private clinics and the hospital involved in the vaccination exercise would receive a subsidy from the government.

He said the vaccine injections given would be free of charge as there was already an agreement between them and the MOH while the vaccines were supplied by the government. — Bernama