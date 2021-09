KOTA KINABALU: The enforcement requiring all employees and customers in all sectors of trade and distribution, restaurants and supermarkets to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Sabah, will begin on Sept 21.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the date was shifted in line with Sabah’s target of achieving 60 percent vaccination rate by then.

“The public is reminded once again that employees and customers in all sectors of trade and distribution, restaurants and supermarkets must be fully vaccinated when it (the enforcement) comes into effect on Sept 21.

“This was initially announced to come into force after Sept 15, 2021. However, as the vaccination level in Sabah to date has only reached 52 percent of the adult population, the effective date has been shifted,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is also the spokesperson for Covid-19 in Sabah, said there were delays for workers in the trade and distribution sector, restaurants and supermarkets to receive the second dose, especially of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Therefore, employers can apply for a temporary exemption. Applications must be submitted to the Local Authority by listing the names of their staff involved, the date of the first dose and the scheduled date for the second dose,“ he said.

Commenting on Covid-19 situation in Sabah, Masidi said number of new cases dipped below 2,000 cases to 1,717, a decrease of 446 cases from the 2,163 recorded yesterday. — BERNAMA