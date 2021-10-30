Covid: Family entertainment centres in Sarawak allowed to operate from Nov 1

KUCHING: Family entertainment centres, such as karaoke rooms, in shopping malls in Sarawak will be allowed to reopen from Monday (Nov 1).

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said this would they would be allowed to operate in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The SOP can be obtained from the SDMC website ,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak today recorded 646 new Covid-19 cases, with only 12 cases involving lung infection and requiring respiratory assistance.

“The remaining 634 cases were either asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms. The latest development takes the total number of infections in Sarawak to 240,430.

“Among the areas with the highest number of infections were Kuching (166 cases), Miri (115), Lawas (63), Sibu (62) and Bintulu (31),” it said.

Meanwhile, 10 Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in the state from Oct 25 till yesterday while the total number of active clusters stood at 29.

The committee also declared the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in three localities in the state, namely in Pakan, Sarikei and Kabong.

“The EMCO in Rumah (Rh) Suing, Teberu Ulu Kemalih Entabai, Pakan will be from today until Nov 5; in RH Jen, Sg Paku Bayong, Sarikei from tomorrow until Nov 6; and in Rh Anta anak Buma, Jelupang Atas, Roban, Kabong from tomorrow until Nov 10,” the SDMC added.-Bernama