Covid: Few parents still hesitant to get their children vaccinated — Dr Mah

SEREMBAN: A few parents are still not ready to allow their school-going adolescent children to be vaccinated against Covid-19, said Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

However, he said presently there are no specific data on the number involved as the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents was only implemented recently.

“I have visited some vaccination centres (PPV) in several states but the number is very small and we do not have the exact figures yet because the programme is still running, but even so, we need to take note of the number.

“I feel when we introduce or start something new, there will definitely be a few people who are not willing to accept the idea for some reason or other, despite the benefits they will enjoy,” he told reporters after checking on a PICK for Adolescent programme here today.

As such he said, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken various measures to provide information to parents and students on the importance of vaccination, including setting up information and counseling counters at each PPV.

However, Mah said the ministry would not stop non-vaccinated students from attending school when the face-to-face school session begins on Oct 3 but would continue to provide information to encourage them to get vaccinated.

In the meantime, he also advised parents to immediately take their children for treatment at clinics and hospitals if they experience side effects or serious allergic reaction after getting the vaccine.

“So far we have not received any report of serious symptoms among teenage vaccine recipients” he said.

He said as of yesterday, 33.3 percent of more than two million students, aged 12 to 17, nationwide had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 4.5 percent have been fully vaccinated through 687 PPVs, including at schools and higher learning institutions.

“In Negeri Sembilan, 24.1 percent of students had received the first dose and 4.7 percent had completed the two doses at 44 PPVs statewide,” he said. — Bernama