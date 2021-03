SIBU: Four individuals were issued RM10,000 fines each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic, in an operation in Bandar Baru Sibu Jaya here today.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that those compounded included a 23-year-old woman who did not wear a face mask and a 53-year-old man, who was the owner of a restaurant, who failed to supervise and control the customers’ movements in and out of his shop.

Meanwhile, the other two who were issued compounds were barber shop owners, a 67-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, who did not use disposable gloves and aprons during an inspection at their premises, he said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on March 11 said that the compound for violating the SOPs of the Movement Control Order (MCO) has now been increased from RM1,000 to RM10,000.

He said that the move was in accordance with the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 which had been gazetted.- Bernama