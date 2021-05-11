Covid: four hospitals to get medical equipment from Cyberjaya Hospital

CYBERJAYA: The Health Ministry is to distribute as soon as possible several units of medical equipment at the yet-to-open Cyberjaya Hospital to four hospitals in the Klang Valley to treat Covid-19 patients.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said these equipment - 42 units of ventilator, two units of mobile X-ray machines, one ultrasound unit and 20 intensive-care beds - would be sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Serdang Hospital, Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and Kuala Lumpur Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in need of respiratory aid, especially Category 5 patients.

“Although there are not many pieces of equipment, they can be helpful especially in the treatment of Category 4 and 5 patients who require intensive-care beds and ventilators,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Cyberjaya Hospital here today.

Dr Adham said the decision was made to send the equipment to the hospitals after it was learned that these institutions had exceeded 80 percent capacity in terms of beds and medical equipment for the treatment of Category 4 and 5 patients.

He also said that the ministry planned to procure more medical equipment such as breathing apparatus, patient monitors and special beds for Covid-19 patients with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

“We are focused on curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country so that it will not cause a crisis in public health and medicine, especially at hospitals,” he said, adding that preparations have to be made carefully and adequately to provide all necessary medical equipment, especially to treat Category 4 and 5 patients.

On the Cyberjaya Hospital, Dr Adham said the institution, built at a cost of nearly RM500 million, was expected to be ready by June 15. — Bernama