Covid: Four more clusters in Sarawak — JPBN

KUCHING: The Sarawak Health Department has declared four more new clusters in Bintulu, Kuching and Serian (two) bringing the number of active clusters in the state to 96.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, announced that the Jalan Haji Taha Cluster was a workplace cluster which was detected involving a security guard company based in Jalan Haji Taha, Kuching.

“A total 294 individuals were screened and 121 cases were found positive for Covid-19 including the index case, 143 cases were found negative and 30 cases are still waiting for laboratory results,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the Pagar Tebedu Cluster was a cluster which was detected involving detainees (OKT) at the Tebedu Police Station lockup in Serian with all 29 screened found Covid-19 positive including the index case.

According to the statement, the 35 Bintulu Cluster was a workplace cluster detected involved an oil platform under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) located in Bintulu maritime waters.

“A total 83 individuals were screened and 15 cases were found with Covid-19 including the index case while 68 cases were still waiting for the laboratory results,” said JPBN.

Meanwhile, the Semuja Cluster involved the Immigration Department of Malaysia’s detention centre at the Semuja Immigration Detention Depot in the Serian district which is the second round after the first cluster was declared closed on May 8.

The statement said the cluster started when six positive Covid-19 cases involving Pakistani detainees were detected after a screening at a private health facility for purpose of sending them home to their country on July 1.

“A total 75 detainees were screened and of the total, 71 were Covid-19 positive and four more were negative in the first screening. Further investigation and detection of contacts are still being carried out,” said the statement.

On the overall, 361 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Sarawak today with 194 cases detected in Kuching, Sibu, Subis, Bau and Bintulu, apart from one death reported from the pandemic bringing the death toll from the infection to 418 people. — Bernama