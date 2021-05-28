Covid: Give Taska babysitters priority for vaccination — Rina

SERDANG: Over 18,000 babysitters in 5,326 Child Care Centres (Taska) registered with Social Welfare Department must be given priority for Covid-19 vaccination to ensure a safe environment for children.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this was following the increasing number of Covid-19 cases among children and, according to her, a total of 64,046 children had been infected with the virus as of May 18.

She said the ministry had written to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Ministry of Health and related parties to include Taska babysitters in the priority list.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) here today, Rina also hoped that the testing of the vaccines’ efficiency for those under 18 years old could be expedited to reduce transmission within the group.

During the visit, Rina also handed over children’s basic items to 195 children, aged 12 and below, being treated at the centre.

Regarding vaccination for senior citizens, she said a total of 180,000 people had completed their second dose, while 600,000 had received their first dose. — Bernama