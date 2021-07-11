Covid: Govt will not compromise with stubborn factories, business premises - DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not compromise with factories and business premises that violate stipulated regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said stern action would be taken against the errant factories and business premises.

"We will wage an all-out 'war' in the 'combat' against Covid-19 and will take stern action against factories and business premises that remain stubborn," he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

On his Facebook page yesterday, Ismail Sabri stated there were 108 factories and business premises that failed to comply with the SOP and had been ordered to close.- Bernama