COVID immunisation programme in Serian expected to start on Feb 24

SERIAN, Feb 19: The immunisation programme in Serian division here is expected to start on Feb 24 or soon afterwards, when the first batch of vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Sarawak, said Serian Resident Tuah Suni.

He said that the first phase involves frontliners, followed by phase two for high-risk individuals and phase three for the general public, adding that the estimated number of individuals eligible for the vaccine in Serian is 108,000.

“We have about 4,000 frontliners, but the number to be vaccinated first depends on how many vaccines we receive,” he told reporters during the vaccination simulation carried out by the Serian health office, in preparation for the national COVID-19 immunisation, at Serian community hall, about 61km from Kuching today.

The exercise was conducted involving medical personnel and relevant agencies, including the Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department and People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela).

Tuah said that the simulation is aimed at testing the vaccination process and identifying any shortcomings.

“We want to get the staff and agencies involved to understand the process and procedures so that they know their roles on the actual day. We also want to see what gaps we might face and we will try to resolve them,“ said Tuah.

He said that the community hall would be the only vaccination centre in Serian for logistics reasons, but added that they will decide later to have other venues in more rural areas if the situation permits, depending on the type of vaccine that will arrive.

Tuah said that the Serian district office would help to carry out awareness and promotion programmes on the importance of the vaccination as a preventive measure against COVID-19.- Bernama