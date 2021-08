KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) today confirmed receiving a report on 34 residents of a madrasah in Kampung Sungai Kenerong, Dabong, near Kuala Krai who refused to undergo Covid-19 screening tests recently.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said, however, the matter has been resolved with police assistance through a discussion with the principal of the madrasah and all residents have agreed to take the test.

“They refuse to undergo the screening because they believe they had no connection with a Covid-19 case who died in Dabong on Aug 27,” he told Bernama via the WhatsApp application today.

Earlier, the media reported that 34 residents of the madrasah were refusing to take the Covid-19 test and the owner also did not allow the process to take place when the state health department went to the premises following a death case involving one of its residents.

To avoid the incident from recurring, Dr Zaini urged the Kelantan people to cooperate with the authorities especially JKNK staff in curbing the pandemic.

“A majority of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic. So, a lab test can determine whether a person is infected or not.

“JKNK requires cooperation from the public in order to carry out a quick and accurate investigation,” he said while urging the people to comply with the standard operating procedures to break the pandemic chain.- Bernama