Covid: JKNPP adds more beds, facilities at three hospitals

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department (JKNPP) has added more beds and amenities including at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of three hospitals in the state to accommodate the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the move was taken following a meeting with JKNPP last Thursday on the increase of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“So far, the bed capacity and facilities to treat Covid-19 patients are still sufficient but JKNPP has taken quick action to add more beds and space at the three hospitals including at the ICU.

“At the moment, the Penang Hospital and the Bukit Mertajam Hospital have been converted into hybrid hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients with the addition of several more wards, while the Kepala Batas Hospital has been fully converted into a centre for treatment and management of Covid-19 patients.”

He said this to reporters after the launching of the state-level 2021 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign which was held in a hybrid manner in Komtar here today.

Previously, Chow said the occupancy rate of ICU beds in Penang hospitals has almost reached 100 percent following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, he said JKNPP would monitor the Covid-19 situation for a week starting last Thursday to ensure smooth management of the pandemic in the state.

Chow added that the state government, through the “Penang Lawan Covid-19” campaign, would continue its efforts to achieve 100 percent of the first dose vaccination rate for the adult population by early September.

“This will help us achieve herd immunity earlier than our target,” he said. — Bernama