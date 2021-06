ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor will open up another Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Permai Hospital, near Johor Bahru soon to accommodate the increasing number of patients in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said this would be the third PKRC in Johor, besides the PKRC at Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) Indoor Stadium and the private PKRC at DB Complex here.

“The district officer is currently preparing the necessary documents to identify how many beds and mattresses are required for the new centre,” he said in an exclusive interview at his office here, today.

He explained that only one building at the Permai Hospital would be utilised as the PKRC for patients in category one and two, namely asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, including mothers and their sons who previously had to be separated.

At the same time, the state government has also identified another PKRC location, namely the old building of KPJ Kluang Specialist Hospital in Kluang, but this would depend on the demand and needs.

“The KPJ Kluang Specialist Hospital has offered us (to use their old building and facilities) for free as they have moved to the new building. The old building can accommodate about 400 to 450 beds,” said Hasni.

Currently, the PKRC at MBPG Indoor Stadium has a capacity of 1,043 beds while the PKRC at DB Complex has 395 beds.

He added that as of May 26, the bed occupancy rate at the MBPG Indoor Stadium has reached 91 percent, involving 952 patients in category one and two.

Johor recorded 431 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 58,814 with 296 fatalities. — Bernama