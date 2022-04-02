Covid: King, queen undergoing self-quarantine at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are undergoing self-quarantine at Istana Negara after being confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said Al-Sultan Abdullah is undergoing quarantine until Thursday (April 7) while Tunku Azizah until Friday (April 8).

Ahmad Fadil said Their Majesties consented to undergo self-quarantine in line with the protocols and standard operating procedures stipulated by the Health Ministry for COVID-19 cases with no or mild symptoms.

“The King and Queen are only experiencing mild symptoms and Their Majesties are in good health condition,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said that in conjunction with Ramadan, Al-Sultan Abdullah called on his subjects to always be vigilant and practise self-discipline even though the country entered the Transition to Endemic phase yesterday.

He also urged the people to pray for Their Majesties’ speedy recovery and long-lasting health. - Bernama