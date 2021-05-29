Covid: KPLB targets 30% of rural communities to register for vaccination at PKD

JEMPOL: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is targeting 30 percent of the 7.7 million rural citizens nationwide to register for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme through 191 Rural Community Centres (PKD) by the end of next month.

Its minister, Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said the figure could be achieved through various campaigns and initiatives by his ministry to ensure that the rural community did not miss out on registering for vaccination following the PKD being activated as Vaccine Registration Centres from May 20.

“We are confident that the target can be attained as the country is expected to achieve 150,000 vaccine shots administered a day starting next month when a higher supply of vaccines is received next month.

“I strongly think that it depends a lot on the initiative of the PKD managers and cooperation from the respective elected representative service centers with the PKD,“ he told reporters after inspecting the vaccine registration centre at PKD Serting Ilir, Bahau, here today.

He said as of yesterday, a total of 3,087 individuals from rural groups nationwide had registered for the national immunisation programme through the PKD.

In the meantime, Abd Latiff said the location of PKD in rural areas as well as the ability of PKD managers in helping to handle the registration process in an orderly manner will enable the government to increase the number of registrants and vaccine recipients nationwide quickly.

Meanwhile, he said following the implementation of the 14-day Total Lockdown starting June 1, the operation of PKD as Vaccine Registration Centres will be adapted to the telephone line method and via WhatsApps applications to PKD managers.

Apart from that, the public can also make an appointment with a minimum attendance, in addition to the drive-through method at selected PKDs, he said.

“We urge the rural community to come and register at PKD as well as local leaders to be a role models for them in supporting the government’s efforts so that more people get Covid-19 vaccination,“ he said. — Bernama