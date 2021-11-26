Covid: Labuan back in red zone

LABUAN: Labuan has recorded a total of 159 new Covid-19 cases with two active clusters, placing the duty-free island back in the red zone, effective today.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the two active clusters are Jalan Jati Cluster, involving a bistro and the Bukit Kuda Cluster involving a group of a local community.

“The Jalan Jati Cluster was triggered by a group of patrons at a food and beverage outlet, in Jalan Jati. It is formerly an entertainment outlet turned into a bistro.

“This cluster first emerged on Nov 21, and this cluster is spreading fast and causing more infection,” he said to Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said children, aged one to nine years old, among those infected in this cluster.

“At least 18 cases had already been confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in this cluster, we have also analysed the infectivity rate in this cluster which is high,” he said.

He said the Bukit Kuda Cluster was detected on Nov 19 after a family held an engagement ceremony.

“This cluster is still active with an increasing number of positive cases,” he said.

Dr Ismuni disclosed that sub-zone one recorded 10 positive cases, zone 2 (22), zone three (19), zone four (32) and sub-zone five with 29 cases.

He said two patients (one of them is a child) are in categories four and five. Both are currently treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with respiratory assistance.

“Labuan is facing a fluctuating trend of new cases, contributed mostly by travellers and social gatherings,“ he said. — Bernama