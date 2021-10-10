Covid: Malaysia records 10,959 recovery cases, exceeding new infections today

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 10,959 cases of recovery from Covid-19, surpassing 7,373 new case logged today.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) in a statement said from the 7,373 new cases of Covid-19, 98.2 percent or 7,240 cases were in category one and two which do not have symptoms or with mild symptoms.

“Meanwhile, 133 cases or 1.8 percent are in category three, four and five,” he said.

He said from the total Covid-19 cases today, two were imported involving a local and a foreigner while 7,371 were local transmissions involving 6,991 locals or 94.8 percent while 380 or 5.2 percent were foreigners.

Dr Noor Hisham said 762 cases required treatment in intensive care unit (ICU) and 410 cases need respiratory assistance.

He said eight new clusters were reported with five clusters involving the community and one each involving the work place, high-risk and religious groups.

Kelantan has the most new clusters with four community clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham said the infectivity or Rt rate nationwide wide today is 0.86 and the state with the highest Rt is Perlis at 1.0.

According to him, detailed information on the current Covid-19 infection situation in Malaysia will be uploaded on COVIDNOW website and it is updated at 12 midnight every day. — Bernama