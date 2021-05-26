Covid: Malaysia reports another daily record with 7,478 new cases (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in the country continue to soar to 7,478 cases in the past 24 hours, another highest daily infection record since January last year.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet, announced Selangor remained the state with the highest daily cases with 2,455 followed by Kuala Lumpur (760), Sarawak (640), Johor (587), Kelantan (547), Kedah (542) and Penang (420).

Apart from that, Negeri Sembilan has 370 cases, Perak (264), Melaka (230), Sabah (229), Terengganu (177), Pahang (171), Labuan (49), Putrajaya (29) and Perlis (eight).

The previous daily record of 7,289 cases was reported yesterday.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said up to 13 Syawal or May 25, there were 12 community clusters (sub-clusters linked to Hari Raya celebration) detected in seven states with 470 cases.

According to an infographic shared, Sabah was found to have four clusters, Kelantan and Labuan two clusters each while Pahang, Penang, Sarawak and Selangor have one cluster each.

The four clusters in Sabah are Melikal Cluster, Deluxe Cluster, Abaka Cluster and Muhibbah Dua Cluster, while in Kelantan (Kampung Pangkal Payung Cluster and Kepulauan Tumpat Cluster) and Labuan (Simpang Sahari Cluster and Patau-Patau Cluster).

Apart from that, Pahang was detected with Jalan Dara Cluster; Penang (Padang Lalang Dua Cluster); Sarawak (Taman Sourabaya Indah Cluster) and Selangor (Jalan Tahir Manan Cluster).

“From 2,541 cases screened, one case was confirmed dead in the Jalan Tahir Manan Cluster in Selangor and two ICU cases involving Simpang Sahari Cluster in Labuan. The total is expected to increase and may involve many more states...,” he said.

In a media statement, Dr Noor Hisham said of the total new cases, five were imported while 7,473 more were local transmissions.

Apart from that, he said 4,665 recovery cases were recorded, taking the cumulative total to 464,727 cases and there were 66,208 active cases.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 2,432 after 63 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours involving victims aged between 20 and 94.

He added that there were 756 cases in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with 377 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said 22 new clusters were identified with 13 clusters involving workplace, six in the community and three linked to religion.

The workplace clusters recorded were Kampung Tun Abdul Razak, Jalan Bersatu and Meranti Jaya 2 in Selangor; Jalan Sukma (Sarawak); Jalan Bukit Satu, Jalan Satu Ayer Hitam, Jalan Tengar Industri and Jalan Temenggung Dua in Johor; Industri Zon Dagang Satu, Perusahaan Maju Sepuluh and Jalan Cassia Selatan Lima in Penang; Jalan IKA (Perak); and Industri Kampung Tersang (Pahang).

The community clusters were Kampung Semerah Padi (Sarawak); Bandar Lama Machang and Kampung Kenjong (Kelantan); Sungai Pukul and Kauran Durok (Sabah); and Delima Raya (Pahang), while the clusters linked to religion were Lestari Mewah (Selangor); Jalan Harmoni Utama (Johor); and Chat Lipis (Pahang). — Bernama