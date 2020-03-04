Covid: Malaysians in Indonesia advised to register with embassy

JAKARTA: Malaysians staying or arriving in Indonesia are urged to register with the Malaysian Embassy here following the latest development on the Covid-19 outbreak with the republic detected to be one of the countries affected by the virus.

“Malaysians in Indonesia who have not registered with the embassy can do so (online) at https://goo.gl/ixYVfy or email to jkonsular@gmail.com,“ the Malaysian Embassy said in a statement.

Two days ago, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced that two Indonesians have tested positive for Covid-19, making them the first two confirmed cases of the disease in the republic which has a population of more than 270 million people.

Jokowi said the two citizens were a 64-year-old woman and her daughter, 31, from Depok, a city near Jakarta, who were reported to have met a Japanese citizen in Indonesia last Feb 14, before the Japanese left for Malaysia where he was confirmed positive with Covid-19.

“Malaysians are also advised to abide by instructions and refer to the relevant information issue by local authorities,“ the statement said.

Based on records, more than two million Malaysians visit Indonesia annually. — Bernama