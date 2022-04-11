Covid: MDA revokes conditional approval for two test kits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Medical Device Authority (MDA) has revoked the conditional approval for two Covid-19 test kits from Innovac Technology Sdn Bhd and Conan Medical Technology Berhad, with immediate effect.

MDA, in a brief statement and infographic posted on its official Facebook page today, said the revocation (of conditional approval) was made because these two companies had failed to comply with the conditions of the approval given by the MDA.

“MDA would also like to advise consumers not to purchase or use Covid-19 test kits that do not comply with agency requirements for fear of being unsafe to use,” read the statement. — Bernama