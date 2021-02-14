Covid: Melaka records highest infectivity rate - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka recorded the highest Covid-19 daily estimated infectivity rate (Rt) at 1.07 among all states as of Feb 13, according to the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Based on infographics shared on his Twitter account today, Penang has the second highest Rt at 1.06, followed by Kedah (1.04) and Johor (1.01).

States that recorded an Rt of below one were Sarawak (0.96), Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Perak (0.95); Kelantan (0.92); Selangor (0.89); Pahang (0.86); Terengganu (0.82); Sabah (0.80); Perlis (0.77); Putrajaya (0.73) and Labuan (0.65).

Dr Noor Hisham said the Rt for the whole nation, on the other hand, stood at 0.92.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remained at four digits yesterday with 3,499 cases and five deaths were also reported overnight. -Bernama