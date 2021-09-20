Covid: MOH looking into increasing medical capacity in Penang — Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is in discussions with private hospitals in Penang to increase medical facilities capacity given the high number of Covid-19 cases in the state, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

In a statement today, Chow said the matter was disclosed by deputy health director-general, Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, who also stated the ministry’s readiness to provide instructions and advice to the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) in handling the rising cases in the state.

He said several topics related to the coronavirus situation were discussed followed by other arising issues that had been agreed upon and decided during the visit of Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to Penang on Sept 11.

“We also discussed the setting up of an additional field hospital as an added facility to the one at the Penang Hospital which is currently being built and is expected to be in operation soon.

“I was informed that the ministry has sent additional specialists and staff to help the state health department in managing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state,” he added. — Bernama