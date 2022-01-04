Covid: More than 22.86 million adults fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,864,655 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 23,155,545 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population, 87.6 per cent or 2,758,498 individuals aged between 12 and 17 years have completed the vaccination, while 2,849,786 individuals or 90.5 per cent have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 208,327 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 2,768 doses administered as the first dose, 3,843 as the second dose and 201,716 as booster dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 58,055,878, including 6,627,119 booster doses. — Bernama