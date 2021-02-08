Covid: MOTAC focusing on business tourism

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will be focusing on business tourism and MICE activities covering meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions in ensuring continuity of these activities.

The ministry in a statement today said the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) would ensure that business and MICE tourists had undergone health screening and are free of Covid-19, as well as strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the events and activities.

“Ensuring continuity of businesses and safety and health of the people is also MOTAC’s priority while the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic,“ it added in the statement.

The ministry said the SOP and protocols in this viral disease prevention in the business tourism sector is aimed at protecting the workers, goods suppliers, service providers and the delegates/visitors were based on the standards set by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council (MKN). -Bernama