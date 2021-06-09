Covid: New cases back above 6,000 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New positive Covid-19 cases in the country returned to more than 6,000 on Wednesday, according to Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham through his official social media sites stated that a total of 6,239 new Covid-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours from noon Tuesday, as compared to the 5,566 cases reported from noon Monday till noon yesterday.

He said as a result, the cumulative number of positive cases in Malaysia so far was 633,891 cases.

Selangor still recorded the highest daily number of cases at 2,291 followed by Kuala Lumpur (704), Negeri Sembilan (507), Johor (468) and Sarawak (419).

Kelantan recorded 340 cases, Pahang and Sabah 232 cases each, Labuan (200), Penang (194), Perak (175), Terengganu (171), Melaka (150), Kedah (135), Putrajaya ( 17) while Perlis four cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement later, said 7,386 recovery cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with active cases now at 81,575, while 905 patients are in the intensive care unit, 453 of whom require respiratory support.

Also, another 75 fatalities were recorded overnight, involving 23 deaths in Selangor, 18 in Johor, seven in Kelantan, five each in Kuala Lumpur and Kedah, three respectively in Sabah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak, two deaths in Perak, and one case each in Penang, Terengganu and Labuan.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced the detection of 15 new clusters, 13 of which involved workplaces and one each in the community and a private education institution registered with the Education Ministry.

The workplace clusters were Sungai Rasau 27, Perusahaan Dua Batu Caves, Industri Balakong Tujuh, Camar Lapan and Alam Jaya Dua in Selangor; Jalan Wisma and Lot Sembilan (Sabah); Kampung Huda (Kelantan) and Industri Teluk Kalong in Terengganu.

Other workplace clusters were Lorong Perusahaan 8A (Penang); Industri Medan Tasek, (Perak); Jalan Keluli Sembilan, (Johor) and Dah Mengkudu, Kedah.

The cluster in the community involved Gong Mengkeleh in Kelantan while the one involving the private education institution registered with the Education Ministry was identified as Putra Sembilan in Putrajaya and Selangor. — Bernama