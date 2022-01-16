Covid: New cases continue to drop, 99% in categories 1 and 2

KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases continued to drop for the consecutive day, with a total of 3,010 cases recorded today compared to 3,074 yesterday.

Prior to that, a total of 3,346 cases were reported on Jan 14, a decline from the 3,684 cases reported on Jan 13.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the 3,010 cases today, 99.1 per cent or 2,982 cases were in categories one and two (no symptoms and mild symptoms).

“Only 28 cases or 0.9 per cent of cases are in categories three (pneumonia), four (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and five (critical and needing ventilators),“ he said.

He also said there were 2,584 recoveries today, bringing the cumulative number of recovered cases to 2,735,355.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, out of the 3,010 new cases today, 2,747 were local transmissions and 263 were imported cases.

He said the Health Ministry also detected seven new clusters today, bringing the total number of active clusters to 176.

He said the country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) today was 0.99, with Kuala Lumpur recording the highest rate at 1.08 and four states - Sarawak, Perlis, Putrajaya and Labuan - at zero.

Detailed information on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia is available on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my, and the data will be updated at midnight every day.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said no new positive cases of Covid-19 or new clusters were detected among flood victims today, thus the number of positive cases remained at 471 and one cluster.

He added that no infectious diseases were detected among the flood victims today. — Bernama