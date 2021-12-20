Covid: New cases drop below 3,000 level - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: After seven months, the daily COVID-18 cases in the country fell below the 3,000 mark when 2,589 new cases were reported today.

The last time the daily cases were recorded at this level was on May 3 with 2,500 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from 2,589 new cases, 66 cases or 2.5 per cent were in categories three, four and five while 2,523 cases or 97.5 per cent comprised those in categories one and two.

“A total of 379 cases are still being treated in intensive care units (ICU) and 210 required respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement on the COVID-19 situation today.

On recovery cases, Dr Noor Hisham announced 3,810 patients recovered bringing the overall recovery cases to 2,638,191.

Apart from that, he said the Rt (infectivity rate) for the whole country as of yesterday was 0.92. - Bernama