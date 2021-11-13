Covid: New cases drop below 6,000 mark — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: After three consecutive days of breaking the 6,000 mark, new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dropped to 5,809 today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 5,707 or 98.2 percent of the new cases were in categories one and two (asymptomatic and light symptoms) while 102 or 1.8 percent were in categories three, four and five (having pneumonia, requiring oxygen supplementation and on ventilators).

“A total of 527 cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 277 requiring ventilators,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said 4,712 recoveries were reported today, bringing the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 2,446,197.

He said three new clusters were detected - Jalan Tiga Danau Kota cluster here, Industri Dua Jalan Anggerik Mokara 472 cluster in Selangor and Sawit Endau cluster in Pahang, all workplace clusters.

On the infectivity rate in the country, he said the R-Naught (Rt) value increased to 1.04 from 1.0 previously.

Detailed information on the Covid-19 situation in the country will be uploaded on the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data will be updated at midnight every day. — Bernama