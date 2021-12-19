Covid: New cases drop to 3,108 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 daily infections in the country dropped to 3,108 cases today compared to 4,083 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

The last time Malaysia recorded daily Covid-19 infections in the region of 3,000 cases was on Dec 13, with 3,504 cases.

He said that of the 3,108 cases today, only 57 cases, of 1.8 per cent, were in categories three, four and five while the other 3,051 cases were in categories one and two,” he said in a statement today.

Categories one and two refer to asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms, category three refers to patients with pneumonia, while patients in categories four and five require oxygen and ventilators respectively.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 3,701 recovery cases were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,634,381 while 390 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 211 of them on ventilators.

He also announced that two new clusters were identified today, with the total number of active clusters now at 252.

He added that the Rt (infectivity) value in the country yesterday was 0.91. — Bernama