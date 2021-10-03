Covid: New cases drop to 9,066 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new cases in Malaysia today dropped to below 10,000 with 9,066 recorded up to noon.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the last time the country recorded cases below 10,000 with 8,574 was on July 12.

He said with this new development, the cumulative number of cases now came to 2,277,565.

Meanwhile, among the states, Sarawak was still recording the highest number of cases with 1,418 followed by Selangor with 1,000 cases.

Other states recording cases at below 1,000 were Johor with 981 cases, Terengganu (827), Sabah (767), Kelantan (796), Kedah (670), Perak (669), Pahang (630), Penang (620), Melaka (206) and Kuala Lumpur (201).

States recording two-digit cases were Perlis (66) and Putrajaya (24) while Labuan had zero cases. -Bernama